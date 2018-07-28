BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Theodore McCarrick from College of Cardinals. The 88-year-old led the Archdiocese of Washington until 2006.

Last month, he announced the Vatican had removed him from public ministry because of decades-old allegations of sexual abuse. He was accused three times of sexual misconduct with adults over the years. He has also been accused of abusing a minor. That case is awaiting trial.

