BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a person was shot to death in the 2100 block of Presbury street.

Officers were called to the scene in the western district at around 5:15am for reports of gunshots being heard. When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Your can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

