TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A 5-year-old girl and her grandmother were remembered Sunday, nearly one week after they were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Baltimore County.

A Timonium funeral home was packed as family and friends mourned the untimely deaths of 60-year-old Deborah Limmer and Delaney Gaddis.

For the first time, Gaddis’ father shared with WJZ what he’ll remember most about his little girl.

“She loved life. She loved the beach. She loved the pool. She was an Ocean City girl,” Brian Gaddis said.

The girl’s heartbroken father wants the world to know about her.

“She loved animals, and she was so caring. She had two cats that she adored. And she wanted to be a horseback rider and a veterinarian,” Brian Gaddis said.

Relatives remembered Limmer as a devoted mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to taking care of others.

“She worked nights at Sinai [Hospital]. Her days off literally spent every day with the kids, not for herself. Every day, the grandkids were there,” Brian Gaddis said.

The pair was out for a morning walk July 23 when a driver lost control of an SUV, hopped the curb and hit them on the sidewalk.

The suspected drunk or drugged driver charged in their deaths — 22-year-old Callie Schwarzman — has a long, dangerous history behind the wheel, including a prior DUI, two hit and run cases and charges for driving on a suspended license.

Schwarzman was charged with DUI, negligent manslaughter and homicide by motor vehicle while impaired on Thursday.

An online fundraiser for the Limmer and Gaddis families has totaled almost $20,000 so far. Its intended is to go toward funeral costs as well as grieving and support services.

Through the gutwrenching tragedy, friends stood by as the families prepared to say goodbye one last time.

“She was my whole world,” Brian Gaddis said.

