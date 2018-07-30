ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — An Aberdeen man is slowly recovering after being viciously attacked steps from his home this past weekend.

Only WJZ has obtained surveillance video of the violent attack off West Bel Air Avenue.

On Monday, Brian spoke with WJZ off camera but confirmed he was coming home from work at a nearby fast-food restaurant late Saturday when he was attacked.

Two suspects appear to approach him from both sides as one grabs a bag of fried chicken and the other launches a blow to the back of Brian’s head.

He tries to shield himself as the suspects unleash a barrage of kicks and punches.

Alexis Devane is Brian’s next door neighbor.

“I can’t believe that somebody would just do that out of the blue. Especially to someone like him because he’s not a bad guy at all. He’d give you the shirt off his back,” Devane said.

A man who claimed to be the victim’s boyfriend said Brian’s injuries were severe and included a scratch to his eyeball.

Aberdeen Police said thanks to the surveillance video from a nearby business, they have made three arrests in the case, including the two suspects in the video.

One of the suspects is an 18-year-old and the other is a minor.

“It’s just a crime of opportunity that takes place. It’s very senseless, it’s very violent and we’re just glad we were able to close it,” Aberdeen Police spokesperson Lt. Will Reiber said.

Brian said he’ll be out of work for at least another week while he recovers.

Others who know him in the neighborhood have been left floored by the brazen attack.

“That’s really violent that’s, that’s, that’s, that’s insane, like that shouldn’t happen,” said T.J. Fabritz.

Police said they the suspects face assault and robbery charges.

