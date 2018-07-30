BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday is National Cheesecake Day and The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by offering half off any slice of cheesecake for guests who dine in. The offer is calid at all of it’s 197 restaurants nationwide.

The company has 30 flavors but also debuted two new flavors for the occassion: Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

Our #NationalCheesecakeDay celebration with Any Slice, Half Price* for dine-in guests starts tomorrow! *Offer valid July 30th, 2018. For dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US and Puerto Rico Restaurants. pic.twitter.com/TtHI0dLQYt — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2018

It is restricted to one slice per guest.

