BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday is National Cheesecake Day and The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by offering half off any slice of cheesecake for guests who dine in. The offer is calid at all of it’s 197 restaurants nationwide.

The company has 30 flavors but also debuted two new flavors for the occassion: Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

It is restricted to one slice per guest.

