BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County woman is begging for answers after a violent shooting that killed her husband last week.

The father of three was driving to work when his car was shot at multiple times.

Police are digging into the victim’s background, but acknowledge there’s not much indication yet of a motive in this violent shooting.

Meanwhile, his wife is turning to social media for tips.

Was it a case of mistaken identity? A grudge? Or a horrific random act of violence, that sparked the shooting death of John Eversley as he sat behind the wheel.

“In this case, there is not that much information,” said Shawn Vinson, with the Baltimore Co. Police Department.

The 38-year-old was gunned down Wednesday while driving to work.

His car was peppered with bullets as he waited at the stop light at Beechfield and Wilkens Avenues near the Baltimore County/City line.

A passersby jumped in to start CPR, but Eversley died soon after.

“He was a gentle giant and a nerd, you know? Which is why I love him,” the victim’s wife, Sheb Eversley, said

His wife is still shell-shocked.

The couple would have celebrated four years of marriage the day after John’s murder.

Now, she’s on a mission to find out who pulled the trigger.

“Nobody deserved this, but definitely my husband didn’t deserve this at all,” she said. “He was not in the life. He wasn’t in the streets. He was not that guy.”

She’s now turning to Facebook as she begs any witnesses of her husband’s murder to come forward

“Tomorrow was our anniversary. I’m completely lost. My husband does nothing to anyone. He’s not in anything,” she said in a video posted on Facebook.

Her story has been shared more than 5,000 times.

And police say the strategy might just work.

“It absolutely helps. This post has been shared a lot. and it gets more exposure, the amount of people that are aware of this, the more possibility that we have somebody come forward,” Vinson added.

A heart wrenching waiting game for closure.

“Someone knows something out there,” Eversley said.

Eversley says her husband had taken the next few days off of work for a long anniversary weekend.

He had planned a surprise trip and she’s afraid she’ll never know what that surprise was going to be.

Anyone with information or clues about this case is asked to call Baltimore County Police immediately, or contact Metro Crimestoppers

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook