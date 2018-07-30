ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Parks are cautioning people from swimming at Sandy Point State Park Monday.

The state parks posted a swimming advisory on Facebook stating due to large amount of debris in the water following the storms last week. Swimming is not recommended.

Boaters were also warned last week about large plumes of debris in the Chesapeake Bay that could damage boats.

Maryland saw heavy rains last week that lead to historically high levels in a number of area rivers. Communities in Baltimore County were hit hard with flooding, while places like Ellicott City and Port Deposit were spared.

