ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in went off the road in Anne Arundel County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on I-97 southbound in Millersville, near the Benfield exit.

Authorities say two men were pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle crash.

One victim was ejected from the vehicle, while the other victim was trapped and later pronounced dead after being extricated from the vehicle.

