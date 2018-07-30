LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a party – all for a good cause.

Laurel officials announced Monday the “Main Street Block Party”, a free event with proceeds from vendors and raffles benefiting Ellicott City.

The party is Aug. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Laurel’s Main Street district.

According to a press release from the Laurel Municipal Center:

“C Street will be the place to be to enjoy music, take part in an art workshop, purchase from vendors, delight in kids activities, munch on delectables from food trucks, participate in raffles and more!”

Ellicott City’s Main Street fully opened for the first time July 20 — just days before rains drenched Maryland for several days, prompting flash flood watches and threatening to flood Ellicott City once again.

Torrential downpours in late May sent raging waters barrelling down Main Street, devastating businesses for the second time in less than two years. A 39-year-old man died while trying to help a woman rescue her cat in the sweeping flood waters.

