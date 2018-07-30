  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Boating Accident, Fatal Boating Accident, Maryland Natural Resources Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 58-year-old man was killed during a Coast Guard sanctioned event, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Police say the victim is from St. Mary’s County and died when the boat flipped over while traveling at 80 mph. The victim was ejected from the boat.

The event was sponsored by the Southern Maryland Boat Club and located on Breton Bay near Leonardtown.

Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating the incident.

