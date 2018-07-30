MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Up to 10 people received medical help after a Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Florida was diverted to South Carolina after a chemical odor was noticed on board.

Spirit Airlines said Flight 779 left LaGuardia in New York City around 8:30 p.m. Thursday headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but was diverted to Myrtle Beach around 10 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Evans told news outlets between seven and 10 people complained of medical problems and one person was taken to a hospital.

In response to the incident, Spirit Airlines issued the following statement.

Spirit Airlines flight 779 with scheduled service from New York LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Myrtle Beach Thursday night after an odor developed in a section of the aircraft. A handful of Guests were checked out by medical professionals and have since been cleared to continue their journey. The source of the odor is being investigated, and a supplemental aircraft was sent to Myrtle Beach to pick up our Guests. We apologize for the inconvenience this diversion has caused. At Spirit Airlines the safety of our Guests and Crew is paramount.

About 220 passengers on the plane waited on the tarmac while fire officials searched the plane but found no hazardous materials.

Spirit said a replacement aircraft with the passengers left Myrtle Beach around 3:30 a.m. Friday and arrived in Fort Lauderdale around 4:45 a.m.

