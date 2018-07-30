CONOWINGO, Md. (WJZ) — Officials at Exelon and in Maryland continue to monitor the Susquehanna River Monday, following a week of heavy rains.

And with more rain in the forecast, they said they will open and close gates on the Conowingo Dam as needed.

As of 4 p.m. only 3 spill gates are open. They expect to decrease that number over the next few hours.

CONOWINGO UPDATE: We continue monitoring Susquehanna River flow and will open and close crest gates as they’re needed, as river flow returns to normal over the next several days. — Exelon Generation (@ExelonGen) July 30, 2018

Officials opened 20 gates on the Dam last week to help with the high levels of water.

The open gates meant more water flowing south of the Conowingo Dam, leading to a voluntary evacuation of the town of Port Deposit last week, however the town was spared from major flooding.

