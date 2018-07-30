GAITHERSBURG (WJZ) — The body of a 17-year-old male was found in the parking lot of South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery County Friday.

Police have not released the identity of the victim but say his family has been notified.

Officers say they responded to the school at approximately 2:14 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive male laying in the parking lot. Once they arrived, the teen was declared deceased.

They say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body and while foul play is not suspected, they are continuing the investigation. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police describe the male as a black male with a medium build, approximately 15 to 20 years old, and with a high top fade haircut. They say he was wearing black gym shorts with white and silver stripes and blue Nike Jordan sneakers.

School staff reportedly saw the victim walking on school property around noon Friday and school personnel say the male has been seen playing basketball at the school.

They ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact authorities at the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

