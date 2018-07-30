Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor trailer carrying scrap metal overturned Monday morning, causing traffic delays while crews work to clear the scene.
The crash happened on westbound Rt. 100 as the tractor trailer was exiting off of Washington Blvd. (Route 1).
The tractor trailer lost its load, sending scrap metal onto the roadway.
The Department of the Environment is on scene to assist with the clean up and assess the possible impact.
There were no serious injuries reported following this crash.
