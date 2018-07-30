ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor trailer carrying scrap metal overturned Monday morning, causing traffic delays while crews work to clear the scene.

The crash happened on westbound Rt. 100 as the tractor trailer was exiting off of Washington Blvd. (Route 1).

The tractor trailer lost its load, sending scrap metal onto the roadway.

The Department of the Environment is on scene to assist with the clean up and assess the possible impact.

There were no serious injuries reported following this crash.

ELKRIDGE: Route 100 westbound is CLOSED just prior to Route 1 due to collision. No serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ULTTc3y0Do — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) July 30, 2018

