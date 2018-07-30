BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mild and more humid start to the week that featured a brief period of showers later in the afternoon across much of the area.

For every day this week, we have a chance of additional showers and some thundershowers or storms as well.

It will not be the kind of rain we saw last week, but there are certainly chances of some brief heavy downpours in spots as well.

It will remain humid all week and temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80’s as well.

Welcome August, and hopefully a drier pattern will develop for a while.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook