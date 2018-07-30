BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So it looks like another week of disturbed weather. Isn’t that a nice way to say, “It looks like another lousy week weather wise.” I am not sure life will be that bad but the point is made. Today through Friday will feature a chance of rain and or thunderstorms each day. Now through mid-week two lows will drag moisture our way from the South. Then a Bermuda High will set up and send rain up the coast not unlike last week. But unlike last week I just do not see it nearly as wet.

What is there left to say? We will end July this week and we have a month left before Labor Day and the start of school and all the changes that will lead to Fall in mid Sept. Time to really get in that 3/4 time mindset and slow life down. Time to enjoy what we have wet or not. I know sounds easier than reality but sometimes ya gotta play the hand that is dealt.

Frankly I’d like a new dealer.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook