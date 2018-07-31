  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Annapolis, Armed robbery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A teen has been arrested for threatening three adults with a gun and demanding money in Annapolis over the weekend.

Annapolis Police said the victims were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 500 block of South Cherry Grove Avenue just after 1 a.m. on July 28 when they were approached by the first suspect who knocked on the window. After one of the victims lowered the car window, the suspect — identified as 16-year-old Jariq Downs — pointed a handgun at the group and ordered them out of the vehicle.

A second male suspect came and also pointed a gun at the victims while Downs demanded money and took their wallets, according to police.

The suspects left the area on foot.

Detectives were able to identify Downs and obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Later that day around 9:20 p.m., the teen was located in the 1100 block of Madison Street and arrested.

Downs has been charged as an adult with 17 criminal counts relating to the armed robbery. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and have not yet arrested the second suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-260-3439.

