BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is increasing traffic safety with three dozen new camera locations.

Red light and speed cameras will be strategically placed throughout the city to expand the current system.

Since the traffic camera program launched last year, the city has issued $25 million in fines. That money is designated to go towards public safety.

Baltimore is boosting traffic enforcement with 37 new cameras.

“Good idea to have them, less people will do crimes if they know cameras are there, so I think it’s a good safety,” driver Bensher Leangre said.

A safety effort many drivers support.

This will increased the total number of traffic cameras to 130.

“There are people flying around this city on their phones, not paying attention to anything, and they’re going to have to keep giving tickets for them to learn or they’ll keep paying into the system,” driver Jeff Grueninger said.

The speed cameras operate in school zones Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., while red light cameras operate 24 hours a day. Both sets of cameras operate throughout the year.

“Folks are trying to move so fast nowadays, they’re rushing through lights at the end of the cycle, they’re speeding on the streets, so it’s a reminder to slow down,” said Michelle Pourciau, with the Baltimore Department of Transportation.

The fine for speeding is $40 and the fine for running a red light is $75.

The program aims to change drivers’ behavior to reduce accidents and save lives…

“We’re getting communities begging for the cameras to be installed,” Pourciau said. “We’ve got more requests than we can keep up with, so we know this is a program people welcome.”

The new cameras will begin to activated August 13 and be completed by the end of the year.

Click here for a list of the new locations for the cameras.

