BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been more than eight months since Baltimore Police Department Defective Sean Suiter was shot and killed on the job with his own weapon.

The independent review board investigating Suiter’s death is getting closer to a conclusion. Members are looking at four potential theories for what killed him.

The board is voting Tuesday on what they believe killed him. Among the theories: murder or suicide.

While the board will vote Tuesday, we probably won’t get their final conclusion until sometime in September.

Members spoke by phone before going into a closed session.

“There is an additional forensic test that is scheduled, and is underway now,” said James “Chips” Stewart. “And there’s been some additional meetings with some outside officials that we didn’t anticipate, and because of scheduling, it delayed, basically, out follow-up.”

The board has now interviewed former Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, along with some 30 witnesses, and they’ve had contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“There is a hunger for this information, and we are very sensitive to that,” Stewart added.

Suiter was killed last November while investigating a case in west Baltimore.

He was shot with his own service weapon, and police only released a vague description of a suspect.

The shooting happened one day before he was supposed to testify before a grand jury in a police corruption case.

The independent review board expects to turn over its findings to the commissioner within the next month.

“There is, it’s not quite as clear as a specific deadline because there is a process, but the process is underway,” Stewart said. “We’re almost complete at this point.”

In the next three to four weeks, the report will go to the commissioner, and the commissioner has 10 days to offers some sort of input or response.

The report will then go back to the review board, and at some point after that is when the public will know their findings.

