KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 59-year-old rider has died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Kingsville, Maryland, early Monday morning.

Police responded to Philadelphia Road near Bradshaw Road around 12:43 a.m. Monday when a motorcyclist leaving the Dew Drop Inn collided with the side of a 1996 GMC Jimmy traveling eastbound on Philadelphia Road.

The motorcyclist — identified as Paul James Trossbach — was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Baltimore County Police.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died around 6 p.m.

