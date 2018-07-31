BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guacamole is usually extra, but Chipotle decided to cut the price and give it away for FREE in honor of National Avocado Day on Tuesday.

The company says customers must order online or through the app. The offer isn’t valid for in-resaurant orders.

You must use the offer code ‘AVOCADO’ and then you have choices as to how they want their order. You can receive free guac on the entree, a free side of guac, or a regular order of chips and guac.

The offer is valid with a purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

For more information visit Chipotle’s website.

