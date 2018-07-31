NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day and infielder Jonathan Schoop joined the exodus from the Baltimore Orioles, who have cut nearly $29 million in payroll obligations for this year and next while acquiring 14 prospects, one major leaguer and $2.75 million in international signing bonus allotment in exchange for six veterans.

The Orioles obtained $2.5 million in allotment from Atlanta on Tuesday for the pitchers and also got four prospects: right-hander Evan Phillips, infielder Jean Carlos Encarnacion, catcher Brett Cumberland and left-hander Bruce Zimmerman. They acquired infielder Jonathan Villar along with a pair of minor leaguers from Milwaukee for Schoop, getting right-hander Luis Ortiz and infielder Jean Carmona.

Baltimore began the day a major league-worst 32-74. The Orioles began the sell-off on July 18 by sending Machado, a four-time All-Star, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder Yusniel Diaz, infielders Rylan Bannon and Breyvic Valera, and right-handers Dean Kremer and Zach Pop.

Six days later they dealt All-Star closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees for right-handers Dillon Tate and Cody Carroll, and left-hander Josh Rogers. And on Sunday they traded reliever Brad Brach to the Braves for $250,000 of allotment.

The Orioles cut this year’s payroll by $20,077,929 with the deals of the six plus $9 million from 2019, and added $836,290 for this year with Villar. The Orioles started with a $151 million payroll for their 40-man roster.

Schoop to Brewers ✅

Gausman & O'Day to Braves ✅

Machado to Dodgers ✅

Britton to Yankees ✅

Brach to Braves ✅

Many minor league prospects & international signing $ to O's.

If there was any doubt about a commitment to rebuild…doubts erased.

A new O's era. Wow. — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) July 31, 2018

Machado’s departure saved $6,365,591 from his $16 million salary, Britton’s $4,387,097 from his $12 million, Brach’s $1,749,435 from his $5,165,000, Gausman’s $1,836,559 from his $5.6 million, O’Day’s $2,951,613 of his $9 million and Schoop’s $2,787,634 of his $8.5 million. Schoop also has a guaranteed $9 million salary for next year.

Villar is owed $836,290 from his $2.55 million salary

