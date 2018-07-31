  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Cardiac Arrest, Harford County Detention Center

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate at the Harford County Detention Center died Monday after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

Michael Belt, 28, of Pasadena, was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

According to a press release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies alerted medical staff Belt needed assistance around 3:35 p.m. It was then that medical staff determined he would need to be transported to the hospital for “further evaluation and care.”

The release states Belt went into cardiac arrest while being transported. He was pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.

Officials report Belt was booked into the Detention Center on Thursday for D.U.I. and was being held without bail following a hearing on Friday.

Authorities say he was being monitored by medical staff due to preexisting conditions.

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the case.

