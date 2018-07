BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have reportedly agreed to trade starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Atlanta Braves.

Gausman has a 4.43 ERA with 21 games started for the O’s this season.

The O’s are in a rebuilding process after dealing all-star shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers and closer Zach Britton to the Yankees earlier this month.

Jonathan Schoop is also said to be on the trade block.

There are "rebuilds" & there are deep, committed rebuilds. If Gausman goes, O's are all in on the latter. https://t.co/Rhd0OF4Lgl — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) July 31, 2018

