MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A man found guilty in the June 2017 murders of two Montgomery County high school students is set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

25-year-old Jose Canales-Yanez shot and killed 17-year-old Shadi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov.

They were found dead in a car in Montgomery Village the night before they were supposed to graduate from Northwest High School.

Police say the teens drove to a location expecting to meet someone who wanted to buy a commencement ticket.

Instead three men fired more than 30 rounds at them.

