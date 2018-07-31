MCDANIEL, Md. (CBS Newspath) — Weeds are pesky for any gardener, but some invasive plants grow out of control and damage local environments.

One man in Maryland is offering a solution through art.

Patterson Clark surveys the lush landscape looking for weeds. For Clark, weeding isn’t just a horticultural chore, it’s an artistic endeavor.

He transforms something often seen as ugly and intrusive into something beautiful and sustainable.

“It’s a way of showcasing the inherent value of these plants. They’re regarded by many people as the lowest of the low,” Clark said. “But they do have something to offer.”

Clark harvests weeds to make paper, rope, ink, and even musical instruments.

[REPORTER: “What made you want to get involved in it?”] “I was volunteering with park service to remove invasive plants from the local park so I thought how can I best use these materials? Since I’m an artist, I use art to solve my problems,” he said.

And weeds are a growing problem.

In his studio, Clark boils, presses, and shapes the weeds into materials he uses for his visual art.

He says the products and artwork he creates are all ecologically sustainable.

“I’ll know that I’ve succeeded when I’ve run out of material, but I’m not going to run out of material any time soon,” he said.

Clark hopes others might be inspired to get in the weeds to find their own solution to a growing problem.

