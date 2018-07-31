GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Park Police are investigating after a woman reported a mountain lion was spotted in a Prince George’s County park.

The report stated that the woman spotted a mountain lion in Greenbelt Park, WUSA9 confirmed Tuesday.

The woman reported seeing the animal along a path around 3 p.m. She told Park Police is was tall enough to come up to her waist, but didn’t seem aggressive.

Greenbelt Park is managed by the National Park Service.

Crews were seen from a DC chopper searching the park with long guns.

Officials are asking that people avoid the park as they investigate the report. They have closed the park and told people inside to shelter in place.

The National Park Service said if you see a mountain lion, “stop and do not run. Maintain eye contact and do all you can to appear larger. Speak calmly to the lion in a firm, calm voice. If attacked, fight back. Lions have been known to be driven away by prey that fights back.”

