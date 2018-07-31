(CNN) — No deaths have been reported in an accident involving an Aeromexico plane Tuesday in Durango, Mexico, the airline said.

Ninety-seven passengers and four crew were on board the Embraer 190 aircraft, said Mexico Transportation Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza. The accident occurred shortly after takeoff and the plane ended up in a field just beyond the runway.

Forty-nine people were hospitalized; the pilot and a passenger are in “critical but stable condition,” said Durango Gov. José R. Aispuro.

Aeromexico said Flight 2431 was scheduled to fly from Durango to Mexico City. The accident happened close to Guadalupe Victoria International Airport, said the airport.

“Our first priority is to ensure the security of our passengers and crew on board this aircraft,” the airline said.

Aeromexico said it was working with authorities to provide medical attention to the 101 people aboard the flight.

“We deeply regret this accident and the families of all those affected are in our thoughts. We’re focused on dealing with the situation and are doing everything necessary to assist the families of our passengers and crew during this difficult time,” the airline said.

Images from the scene showed flames and a column of smoke rising from an aircraft on the ground among bushes and tall grass. Rescue workers, firefighters and fire engines also are pictured.

Embraer, the Brazilian maker of the aircraft, said it is ready to assist the Mexican authorities in their investigations, adding that technicians are preparing to head to the site.

Durango is more than 550 miles northwest of Mexico City.

