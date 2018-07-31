BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are now in full rebuilding mode after trading another one of the players away for prospects.

The O’s have traded second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Orioles have acquired INF Jonathan Villar, RHP Luis Ortiz, and INF Jean Carmona from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for INF Jonathan Schoop. #Birdland — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 31, 2018

Schoop had a breakout season last year, hitting .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBI, but has failed to reproduce that this season, as he is currently hitting .244 with 17 home runs and 40 RBI.

The Orioles have shipped out Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman, and Darren O’Day as the organization gets started on rebuilding their roster.

Schoop to Brewers ✅

Gausman & O'Day to Braves ✅

Machado to Dodgers ✅

Britton to Yankees ✅

Brach to Braves ✅

Many minor league prospects & international signing $ to O's.

If there was any doubt about a commitment to rebuild…doubts erased.

A new O's era. Wow. — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) July 31, 2018

