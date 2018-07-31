Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are now in full rebuilding mode after trading another one of the players away for prospects.
The O’s have traded second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Schoop had a breakout season last year, hitting .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBI, but has failed to reproduce that this season, as he is currently hitting .244 with 17 home runs and 40 RBI.
The Orioles have shipped out Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman, and Darren O’Day as the organization gets started on rebuilding their roster.
