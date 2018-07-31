OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It has happened every year since John Harbaugh became head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Military Appreciation Day is held each summer at the team’s training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The invited guests include active service members, veterans and their families.

“It’s kind of humbling for them to have a day specifically dedicated to us,” said Curtis Jackson of the U.S. Air Force. “We’re very appreciative for them to do that for us. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity so we’re very grateful.”

Monday was the 11th Military Appreciation Day under the direction of Harbaugh, who addressed the men and women in uniform and signed autographs.

“We love you. Thank you for being here; for what you do for us and what you do for our country, for your kids and the kind of kids you raise,” Harbaugh said. “Thank you for what you do, it means so much to us.”

Harbaugh began the event during his first season with the Ravens in 2008. Though not required, members of the armed forces are encouraged to attend in uniform.

“I think it was a great idea,” said Taikeila Dale, a member of the U.S. Army. “It gave the service members an opportunity to come out and have one on one interaction with the players. I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Since Military Appreciation Day was established, more than 9,000 service members have enjoyed preferred seating and a chance to meet with Ravens players and coaches.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook