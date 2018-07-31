BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two homicides that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 1100 block of Washington Blvd for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:15 a.m.

They report they found a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Later that morning, police say they responded to the 300 block of South Monroe Street for another report of a shooting around 2:15 a.m.

A second 25-year-old male was found at this location. This victim was found with gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder. He was also taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police believe the victim was standing on the corner of the 300 block of South Monroe Street when he was approached by an unidentified suspect. They say the suspect then produced a gun and shot the victim twice.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

