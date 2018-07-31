BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a show of appreciation, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised his stunt double (and cousin) with a custom pick up truck.

Johnson posted to Twitter that Tanoai Reed has “broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments” and received several “Stuntman of the Year” honors.

Johnson said he had the truck delivered to surprise him while he recovered from one of those stunt injuries. He told Reed they would be giving an interview about their careers together.

“Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion,” Johnson posts. “He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business.”

Take a look at the surprise and tears of joy on Reed’s face:

