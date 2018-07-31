ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are warning swimmers and boaters to be mindful of storm debris in the water that could be dangerous to people and their boats.

From Chopper 13 Tuesday, large plumes of storm debris could be seen gathered along the Conowingo Dam.

The debris came from damage and flooding following heavy rains last week. Parts of Baltimore County saw major flooding, as well as other parts of Maryland including Annapolis and Baltimore.

Water levels rose to historic levels, and the rushing waters brought with it debris.

Annapolis City Dock is covered in damaging debris that must get cleaned up.

Cleanup continues in #Annapolis. Debris washed in during rain. Some logs from as far as Cooperstown, NY. @wjz pic.twitter.com/VJYVms5ZFC — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) July 31, 2018

Please use extreme caution if you are boating in the Chesapeake. As predicted, downstream flows from the Susquehannah have brought major amounts of debris into local waters. The attached images are provided by @AnnapolisHarbor, who are working hard to clear the waterways! pic.twitter.com/Dw4p0IH2xt — AACO Emergency Mgmt. (@AACO_OEM) July 30, 2018

A Maryland Natural Resources police boat was seen in the middle of some of the debris.

MNRP said the debris is everywhere and extremely dangerous.

A swimming advisory was also issued Monday at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, where large debris could be seen piled up along the shoreline.

CAUTION…SWIMMING ADVISORY Due to a large amount of debris in the water from the recent heavy rains, swimming is not recommended at Sandy Point State Park at this time. pic.twitter.com/TX9OW5Blqw — Maryland State Parks (@MDStateParks) July 30, 2018

It could take days to clean up the debris that is flowing south.

Officials in Queen Anne’s County are also seeing large debris and are working to collect it.

