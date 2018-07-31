BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I really wanted to wash the car yesterday, but I listened to my own voice presenting the forecast and figured, “Why?” Then through the afternoon, as I was doing other chores and running around, no rain. No I am thinking, “Well I kind of blew that opportunity.” And then here it came, more rain. And such will be the look and “flavor” of today, tomorrow, and Thursday. I will wash the car just to knock some accumulated junk off of it but shining him up, ..yes my car is a “him”…I mean why, just to get wet again. And it really looks like we will not take the chance of rain out of the forecast through the weekend. But the weekend has some wiggle room, in its forecast, in our favor. We will discuss that further Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday let’s move our attention to Canton Ohio and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is the night of the HoF football game featuring the Ravens. And the kickoff to the induction of Ray Lewis. Basically central Ohio is in the same weather pattern we are in. Variable cloudiness, and humid, with a chance of passing showers and thunderstorms for a game time forecast. And for the weekend a chance of a thunderstorm. By the way the percentage chances Thursday through Sunday are about 50%. The forecast cannot get out of its own way.

Here, there, and everywhere East of the Mississippi sum the weather up in one word. Stuck.

MB!

