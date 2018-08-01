  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest Wednesday night.

At around 6:09 p.m., Northeast District Baltimore patrol officers responded to the 4200 block of Berger Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1866- Lockup.

