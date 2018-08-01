BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With all of this humid weather, wouldn’t a blizzard be nice? That is a Dairy Queen Blizzard of course.

On Aug. 2, DQ and DQ Grill and Chill are teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals for the 13th annual Miracle Treat Day.

On this day, $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating locations will be donated to local CMN Hospitals. All of the donations collected will stay in the communities in which they are raised to support pediatric patients and families.

CMN Hospitals raise funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.

Dairy Queen has been in a 34-year partnership with CMN Hospitals and has raised over $135 million for local hospitals.

The “Blizzard of the Day” will be their most popular, Oreo, but all other Blizzard Treat flavors will be available. Get a treat and give a treat to local CMN hospitals on Thursday, August 2, you will not regret it.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.