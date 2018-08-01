BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City 911 operator jumped into action in the critical moments after a pregnant woman’s water unexpectedly broke.

With just days before her due date, 38-year-old Luisa McCray’s water broke inside her Northeast Baltimore home.

Luisa and her 19-year-old daughter Khyja were the only ones home when the contractions began.

Luisa was getting ready to head to the hospital when she started feeling immense pressure, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

“I told my daughter to call 9-1-1 because I didn’t think I was going to make it to the hospital,” Luisa said. “As I began walking down the steps, I kept feeling more and more pressure – as if the baby was slowly coming down.”

Khyja called 9-1-1 and told Operator Dierra Pulley that her mother’s water broke and that she was lying on the steps.

Pulley kept her composure and began to walk Khyja through the delivery process, step-by-step.

“Make sure your mother is in a comfortable position,” Pulley said while informing her that paramedics were en route. “Make sure your mother takes deep breaths during contractions.”

Then Khyja began to scream.

“The baby’s head is out, Oh My God!” she said.

Khyja, who the fire department said was nervous and anxious, successfully helped with the delivery and kept her mother and newborn sister until paramedics arrived.

“It was important that I kept her calm so that she was able to carefully follow my instructions,” said Pulley, a 13-year veteran. “I only did for her what I do every day when helping the citizens of Baltimore City. If it were me, I would want an emergency operator to do the same under those circumstances.”

“She gave me step-by-step directions to help my mom. I was super nervous, but with her directions, it helped me and I just went for it,” Khyja said. “If it wasn’t for the operator, things would have probably turned out differently.”

