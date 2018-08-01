BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the new school year gets closer, parents and kids both get busier preparing for that bell to ring.

City Hall got in on the action as volunteers prepared for the mayor’s back-to-school rally.

Anyone who has attended the mayor’s back-to-school rally knows how much it has to offer. This is where it starts, with volunteers packing book bags for families with school-age children.

More than 2,000 backpacks will be ready to go on Saturday.

Mayor Catherine Pugh joined the volunteers Wednesday.

“This is an effort to make sure that our young people when they get back to school have great school supplies,” she said.

In addition to getting school supplies, there is a fresh harvest food giveaway by the Maryland Food Bank and free immunizations for the kids.

The back-to-school will be on the War Memorial Plaza at City Hall. It will move inside the War Memorial if it rains.

