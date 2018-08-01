BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have released new surveillance video of three suspects who broke into a Baltimore County apartment and demanded money from a sleeping man inside.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports this home invasion happened in July 2017.

The 67-year-old resident had left his balcony sliding glass door cracked open after letting his cat out in the middle of the night.

Police say he was woken up at 4 a.m. by a masked man armed with a gun.

The suspect was tapping on his foot, and told the resident to give him money and “all you got.”

The victim had prescription Oxycontin and Methadon, but had recently moved his medication to another location after several recent break-ins.

After the victim convinced the robber he didn’t have anything, the suspect left without taking anything or injuring the victim.

Police immediately began investigating, but have been unable to identify the three suspects involved.

Investigators have released the surveillance video of the suspect in hopes that the public can help them identify them.

Anyone with information on any of these suspects is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020 or at the Wilkens Precinct directly at 410-887-5163. You can remain anonymous.

