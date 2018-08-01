BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite what you may have heard recently, bringing drugs and a casserole to the Baltimore Police Department headquarters will not end in a party.

A fake Facebook page for the City of Baltimore posted on Sunday that the police department is hosting a “drug dealer party” on Saturday.

The page’s first post on July 24 states, “Unlike our intersections, we’re always open.”

In a fake flyer that has garnered more than 37,000 shares, the page claims the party would be held Saturday.

Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith addressed the fake post on his Facebook page.

