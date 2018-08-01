BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is working to clean up the debris left by storms last week, and is seeking the public’s help with the clean-up.

The department will be holding two large scale clean-ups with volunteers on Thursday, August 2, and Saturday, August 4.

Click here to complete a volunteer form.

We will be conducting 2 large scale clean-ups with volunteers this week. Thursday, August 2nd & Saturday, August 4th starting at 9 am. Volunteers can arrive whenever it is convenient for them. Please complete the volunteer form online prior to arriving: https://t.co/nm7ZIM4xFD . — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 1, 2018

The Maryland Park Service, Maryland Natural Resources Police, and Maryland Conservation Corps were removing debris build up at Sandy Point State Park Wednesday morning..

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook