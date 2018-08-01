BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai is scheduled to perform at Baltimore’s AFRAM Festival Saturday, August 11.

According to the AFRAM website, the festival is a “family-oriented” “celebration of African American life, music and culture.” It includes entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, financial literacy, employment and job training, health and wellness, among other activities.

The free festival lasts Saturday and Sunday at Druid Hill Park.

Other artists performing includes Jacquees, Dru Hill, Davon Fleming, and Vashawn Mitchell.

Visit the AFRAM website for more information.

