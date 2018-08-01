ANNE ARUNDEL Co., Md. (WJZ) — “A spirit of racism in Anne Arundel County” are bold claims from the NAACP and Council on American-Islamic Relations Wednesday.
As they call for an investigation into several incidents of racism at county schools.
“More broadly, those kind of… these kind of incidents… They give example of a climate where racism has not only been tolerated, but has been encouraged,” said Dr. Zainab Chaudry with the Council of American-Islamic Relations.
A former employee is suing Anne Arundel County Public Schools for racial discrimination.
Dr. Akeda Pearson’s attorney claims her position within the Office of Equity and Human Relations was eliminated, and she was not re-hired because of her race.
The group says her case is part of a “pattern” of racist events across the county, including a teacher accused of using the N-word.
A social media post from a student at Chesapeake High threatened violence against African Americans, while another student at the high school was found with a noose in his truck, flying a Confederate flag and a circulating petition for the KKK — “Kool Kids Klan” celebrating white supremacy.
In 2016, an essay was written by a student suggesting all black people should be rounded up in a desert and killed. That student was given an A grade.
In a statement to WJZ, Anne Arundel County Schools said it has been very vocal about the need for the community’s help in creating equitable opportunities for every child to reach their full potential and welcome new contributions to the effort.
Despite the school board taking disciplinary action against students and teachers involved in these incidents, former school board member Carlisa Finney said the county needs a change in culture.
“So what needs to happen is a systemic effort from the internal system and from the community to continue to dismantle those persistent disparities and those desperate outcomes,” Finney said. “No matter who steps up — these organizations say something needs to change.”
In the past, Anne Arundel County Schools has sent letters home to parents about incidents at schools. Many within these groups say they’d like to see the school board publicly condemn acts of bias and develop a zero-tolerance policy.
