BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On August 9, 2018 WJZ will launch into its future.

Join us at noon for the big reveal on a project we’ve been working on for almost a year.

Throughout the week, we’ll be sharing photos from our past on Twitter. You can also see those pictures below:

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s