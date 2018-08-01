BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready for possible traffic delays as Light Street in downtown Baltimore will be closed Wednesday night into Monday morning.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said the major thoroughfare will be closed Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. until about 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6.

A tower crane is being removed as the construction of One Light Street, a 28-story mixed-use building, nears completion.

Drivers will be redirected west on Fayette Street and then south on Hopkins Place/Sharp Street to Conway Street.

DOT advises drivers who are traveling to destinations outside of downtown to avoid the area.

