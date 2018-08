HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl in Hagerstown.

Autumn Rayne McClung was last seen on July 26 around 7 a.m. in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue.

McClung is 5-foot-3 and 203 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She also has a pierced nose.

Anyone with information on McClung’s location is asked to contact Det Swope at 240-313-2885.

