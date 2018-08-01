OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for a Maryland beach town say that while not everyone is offended by women going topless, it’s seen as “unpalatable” by society.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports lawyers for Ocean City argued in response to a lawsuit challenging an ordinance prohibiting topless women in public that due to an “indisputable difference between the sexes,” it’s in the government’s interest to protect public sensibilities.

The plaintiffs and their lawyer claim the ordinance violates an equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and the Declaration of Rights to the

Maryland Constitution. One plaintiff said she believed it was her right to appear topless in public like men.

Ocean City unanimously passed the ordinance in June 2017 after the beach patrol said lifeguards would no longer reprimand topless women.

