PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police say a Maryland officer fatally shot a suspect who had killed someone just moments earlier.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, the officer involved was driving to investigate another case, when he heard gunshots near the corner of Livingston Rd. and Oxon Hill Rd. at 1:15 p.m.

The officer then got out of his vehicle to investigate, when he saw a man armed with a handgun.

Police say the armed suspect began running towards the officer, who was telling him to put his gun down.

The suspect didn’t stop, so the officer shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead.

Investigators later found that the armed suspect had shot and killed someone at a nearby liquor store moments before being confronted by the officer.

Police say their are continuing their investigation, and are still not sure what led the murder before the officer-involved shooting.

