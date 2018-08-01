BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The upcoming NFL Hall of Fame induction of the Raven’s Ray Lewis will hold special meaning for a Baltimore man because his father is also a Hall of Famer, and they’ll be traveling to Ohio for the ceremonies.

Ollie Matson Sr. was a seven-time All-Pro who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972.

“At the time, it was wonderful. I was 14-years-old. I said, ‘Wow, you were somebody,” said his son Ollie Matson Jr. of Catonsville.

The family still has Matson Sr.’s Hall of Fame jacket and his ring.

“These artifacts blow you away. You walk down and look at that jacket, you look at the Pro Bowl MVP trophy and say, ‘That’s me, that’s my dad.’ It makes you proud, it makes you feel good,” said Matson Jr.

He and his wife, Stephanie, are heading to Canton, Ohio, to honor Ray Lewis at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday.

“This is my first Hall of Fame induction. I wanted to wait until Ray. He’ll get his yellow jacket. Baltimore representing,” said Stephanie Watson.

It’s a proud moment for Matson Sr.’s granddaughter, Alana, too.

“It wasn’t ’till I was eight-years-old to fully realize who he was and all the contributions he made and all that he accomplished. So I feel like its a very special thing I hold dear to my heart because not many people can say their grandfather was a legend,” said Alana Matson.

Matson Sr. played for four NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Rams. He also won two medals for the U.S. Olympic team in track and field in the games played in Helsinki, Finland in 1952.

Matson Jr. is a teacher and coach at Holabird Middle School in Baltimore County.

