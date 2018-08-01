HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBS/AP) –- Police in Monmouth County are looking for the person who left a young pit bull to drown in a cage at a New Jersey park.

Authorities say the dog had been left near the water’s edge as the rising tide moved in.

A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands, New Jersey, spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in on Monday morning. The person rescued the animal.

“If not for the heroic rescue act of the good Samaritan, the dog could have potentially drowned,” said the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in a Facebook post.

In a statement on Facebook, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office estimates the dog was placed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., based on the tide schedule.

The gray and white pit bull was taken to the Highlands police station. The dog is believed to be 1-year-old.

Anyone who has any information on who owns this dog or may have witnessed anything please notify the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297 or notify the Highlands Police Dept. at (732) 872-1224.

